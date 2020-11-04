Department of corrections paroles 12 detainees, 9 convicts who volunteer for military service

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Multiple imprisoned convicted persons and detainees pending trial have requested the department of corrections to be set free and sent to the frontlines to fight alongside the troops against the Azeri aggression.

In comments for ARMENPRESS, the Office of the Prosecutor General said that “a number” of applications were received from both convicted prisoners and detainees pending trial requesting to be allowed to join the military and sent to the frontline since the attacks began September 27. Since then, 12 detainees had their pre-trial restriction changed and set free, as well as 9 convicts were paroled.

The authorities said they are displaying highly individual approach to each application.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan