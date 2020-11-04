Together for the army: initiative of employees of IDBank

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. From now on, each employee of IDBank decides how many thousands of drams to donate to “Insurance fund of the servicemen”.

As Mariana Edilyan, the director of Human capital management says, they were constantly receiving applications: employees wanted to increase the monthly amounts transferred by them. “That’s why we decided to listen to the opinion of all our employees: as a result, they have also decided to increase their monthly donations by two, three, even ten and fifteen times, and this is worth pride”, said Mariana Edilyan.

As Tatevik Vardevanyan, the head of Communication unit said, their goal is to make the initiative inspiring, so other partner organizations join it too. “The Bank continues to come up not only with its own initiatives, but also actively participate in existing ones. The Bank together with Idram, has transferred AMD 100 million to “We are our borders: All for Artsakh” initiative, additional AMD 13 million was transferred by the Bank employees. Besides, the whole amount gathered in the second program of “The power of one dram” initiative, which is AMD 2.521.255, was also donated to “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund. Moreover, current amount of “The power of one dram”, and I believe, the amounts to be gathered in the upcoming programs, will also be donated to the fund. The Bank also participated in procurement of necessary medical equipment for the hospitals of the frontier and essential supplies for the soldiers. We also try to support Artsakh residents, who are in Armenia”, said Tatevik Vardevanyan and added that besides the charitable programs, the Bank continues to implement its development strategy at full speed, since the stability and normal functioning of the economy and each of its units is the guarantee of our victory.

It is possible to donate money to “Hayastan” All-Armenian fund and Insurance “Foundation for the Servicemen” via Idram application, IDBank and Idram terminals, by choosing the corresponding story. The transfer is made with 0% commission fee.