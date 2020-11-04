Armenia Ombudsman introduces French Ambassador on Azerbaijani atrocities against NK civilians

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan received French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte during which he presented evidence about the atrocities and cruel treatment of the Azerbaijani armed forces against civilians, including the use of prohibited cluster and weapons containing chemical elements against civilians, the use of firearms and the massive destruction of civilian infrastructure.

“I expressed my condolences to the French people on the terrorist attack on the Notre Dame Cathedral in Nice and expressed his concern to the Ambassador in connection with the recent actions in France based on hatred against ethnic Armenians, emphasizing the protection of the security and rights of Armenians”, the Ombudsman said on Facebook.

In turn the French Ambassador strongly condemned the cases of vandalism and attacks against French citizens of Armenian origin and Armenian citizens and informed the Defender that the French Council of Ministers had decided to ban the Turkish nationalist “Grey Wolves” (“Bozkurt”) organization in France, because of the latter’s carrying out of ultra-nationalist activities, and, during the past week, of attacking and inciting hatred against Armenians.

“It is a known fact that during the April 2016 War, as well as now, the torture, atrocities and cruel treatment are carried out by the members of the Turkish nationalist “Grey Wolves” organization in the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, or are carried out by using their methods. I expressed my sincere gratitude to the Ambassador for this decision of utmost importance”, Ombudsman Tatoyan said.

