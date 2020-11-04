Increase in tension in Karabakh a serious problem for region: Larissa City Council adopts resolution

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The City Council of Larissa, Greece, has adopted a resolution condemning all acts of violence aimed at solving the disputes between the states and peoples.

The Armenian Embassy in Greece reports that the Larissa City Council has stated that the increase in tension in Nagorno Karabakh has serious consequences for the fragile regional stability.

“The Larissa City Council condemns any act of violence aimed at solving the disputes between the states and the peoples. We do not accept any interference by a third country aimed at undermining the tension in the region, and within this logic we are calling on Turkey to refrain from any action or public statements of officials. We deeply believe that any crisis is possible to solve only though dialogue and international norms and those envisaged for peace. We are expressing our dedication to all nations who respect the norms of the international law. If there is a necessity, we would like to cooperate with the Armenian Embassy in Greece, in hosting the Armenian juvenile refugees, funded by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees”, the resolution states.

The resolution also makes a reference to the historical friendly ties between the Armenian and Greek peoples, stating that the relations of Armenia and Greece have a long historical base. Greece is among the countries that officially recognized the 1915 Armenian Genocide, and the Parliament of Armenia recognized the Genocide of Pontic Greeks.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan