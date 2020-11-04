‘Raise your voice for Artsakh’: Writers' Union of Armenia appeals to cultural figures

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Writers’ Union of Armenia has addressed an appeal to intellectuals, cultural figures, writers and artists, the Union told Armenpress.

“Despite the calls and demands for an immediate ceasefire, the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression unleashed on the territory of Artsakh, desiring a freedom, continues for more than a month with the same force and intensity. Using the mercenary terrorists, Turkish special forces, the most deadly modern weapons and ammunition, the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem is trying to achieve its monstrous goal to exterminate the Armenians from historic Artsakh and exterminating the millennial native people.

Moreover, not being able to carry out his plan of blitzkrieg, it began to resort to the most inhumane means, bombing mercilessly the towns and villages of the Artsakh Republic, using weapons prohibited by international conventions – tape and phosphorous bombs, aborting the humanitarian process of International Committee of the Red Cross: the exchanging of the bodies of victims, wounded and captives, which day by day make more real the outbreaks of human and environmental disaster in the region.

Considering all this, we appeal to all states, nations and intellectuals of the world, who like peace and justice, to raise their voices for the prevention of the Great Disaster, for the establishment of peace in the long-suffering land of Artsakh”, the statement says.