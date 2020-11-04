Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 November

Azeri forces loose 5 tanks, 2 IFVs in failed double-attack south-east from Berdzor

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military launched a new attack involving armored equipment around 10:30 in the frontline situated south-east from the town of Berdzor, the Artsakh Defense Army said.

The Defense Army units took defensive actions and “firmly carried out their mission and destroyed 3 enemy tanks, thwarting the enemy attack.”

“At 12:55 the enemy launched another attack in the same direction, and lost an additional 2 tanks and 2 infantry fighting vehicles and was repelled to its starting positions. At this moment fighting continues in this section of the frontline. The Defense Army controls the tactical situation,” the Defense Army of Artsakh said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan




