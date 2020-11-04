National Academy of Sciences calls on int’l partners to urge their countries to recognize Artsakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The National Academy of Sciences of Armenia has addressed the international academic community, calling on to condemn the large-scale war unleashed by Azerbaijan and Turkey against the people of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), urging to recognize the independence of Artsakh by their countries, the NAS told Armenpress.

“The terrorist war unleashed by Turkey and Azerbaijan against Artsakh and its peaceful civilians continues. Ignoring the calls for the ceasefire and openly stating that their final goal is to eliminate Armenians of Artsakh, the Turkish-Azerbaijani-terrorist mercenaries’ alliance continues the attack on Artsakh, using various banned munitions and armament, several thousand special divisions from Turkey and Pakistan, as well as mercenary-terrorists from Syria. Almost all villages in Artsakh have been hit with missiles. There are hundreds dead and wounded among the civilian population”, the NAS said in a message addressed to the international academic community.

The NAS stated that despite the signing of a document on ceasefire, Azerbaijan has never remained committed to its obligations.

