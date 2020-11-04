Armenian chief investigator personally leads volunteer company to frontline

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Around 180 investigators from the Committee of Investigations of Armenia have signed up for the military as volunteers and the Director of the Committee of Investigations Hayk Grigoryan has personnaly led the company to the frontline, his deputy Artur Melikyan told reporters.

“Grigoryan is personally leading the work of the committee’s volunteers on the ground,” Melikyan said.

He said that another company of volunteers from their agency will head to the frontline this week.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan