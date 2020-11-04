Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 November

Azerbaijani military death toll reaches 7155

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military death toll has reached 7155, the official Unified Infocenter of Armenia said on November 4.

In addition, the Azeri military lost 252 unmanned aerial vehicles, 16 helicopters, 25 warplanes, 697 armored equipment and 6 TOS launchers.

