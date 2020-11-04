Armenian government considers all possible legal procedures regarding foreign mercenaries

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Government is considering all possible legal procedures regarding the involvement of foreign terrorist-mercenaries by Turkey and Azerbaijan in the ongoing war against Artsakh, the Armenian Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan said.

“The presence of mercenary-terrorists in the conflict zone could lead to various international consequences,” he said. “There are conventions which envisage certain procedures…”

“….Having such a group of obligations – to fight against terrorism funding, these countries themselves have armed and funded terrorists. The government is discussing in detail all possible legal consequences.”

