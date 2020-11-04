Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 November

Artsakh Defense Army destroys three attacking Azerbaijani tanks

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh has destroyed three attacking tanks of the Azerbaijani army, Armenian defense ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

“At around 10:30 three advancing enemy tanks were destroyed in the southern direction”, the spokesperson said.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




