Ignoring calls from international community, Aliyev again brings forward preconditions

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Azeri President Ilham Aliyev has again brought forward preconditions for stopping the war against Artsakh, despite numerous calls from the international community on halting hostilities without any preconditions.

Speaking to the Italian La Repubblica newspaper, Aliyev again dictated his preconditions, and even speaking about a compromise solution to the issue he said it is Armenia that should be the first to make concession.

He factually once again admitted that Azerbaijan started the war, saying that Azerbaijan is ready to stop the war if Armenia makes concessions.

Earlier the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reiterated that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict can only have a peaceful resolution and it requires mutual concessions.

Meanwhile, towns and cities in Artsakh have come under renewed Azerbaijani bombardments.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan