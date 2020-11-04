COVID-19: Armenia confirms 2374 new cases

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. 2374 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 97,150, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

1212 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 58,811.

4565 tests were conducted in the past one day.

35 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 1448.

The number of active cases is 36,502.

The number of patients who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 389 (6 new such cases).

