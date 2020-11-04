Civilians wounded in latest Azeri heavy bombardment of Shushi

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Major destructions and civilian casualties happened in the town of Shushi as a result of the latest Azerbaijani bombardment, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh said.

The Azerbaijani military used heavy artillery in striking the town.

“After midnight, parallel to military operations the Azerbaijani side resumed its plan of bombarding peaceful settlements. The Azerbaijani side used heavy artillery at Shushi. There are victims among the civilian population, and numerous destructions occurred in the town,” the emergency service said, adding that it will provide details on the wounded civilians.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan