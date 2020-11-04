Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 November

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-11-20

LONDON, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 November:

The price of aluminum up by 0.88% to $1839.50, copper price up by 0.28% to $6725.00, lead price down by 0.80% to $1789.50, nickel price down by 0.92% to $15148.00, tin price up by 0.48% to $17725.00, zinc price stood at $2536.50, molybdenum price stood at $19180.00, cobalt price stood at $32835.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





