Targeting medical facilities demonstrates state-sponsored terrorism of Baku – MFA Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The regular targeting of medical facilities of Artsakh by the armed forces of Azerbaijan, particularly Stepanakert is another demonstration of state-sponsored terrorism by a country that has already become a hotbed for terrorists in South Caucasus by the efforts of Turkey, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan said, referring to the bombing of major cities of Artsakh, Stepanakert and Shushi, by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

''On November 3 the Azerbaijani armed forces fired Smerch cluster warheads against the civilian objects of Stepanakert and Shushi, particularly in the direction of Stepanakert Maternal and Child Health Care Center, resulting in casualties.

The regular bombing of Stepanakert's medical facilities once again shows that the goal of the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan is causing maximum deaths among the civilians of Artsakh, particularly women and children that are far away from the front line.

This is another demonstration of state terrorism which is being carried out by a country which, with the efforts of Turkey, has already become a concentration place for international terrorists and militants in South Caucasus.

We record that under the light of the existential threat facing the people of Artsakh, the authorities of Artsakh and the Defense Army have inalienable right to protect their people and retaliate'', Naghdalayan said.