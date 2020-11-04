Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 November

Italy's Lombardy region recognizes independence of Artsakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Regional Council of Lombardy, Italy, has recognized the independence of Artsakh, ARMENPRESS reports member of the Regional Council of Lombardy Massimiliano Floriani wrote on his Facebook page.

''Lombardy is the first region in Europe that supported the recognition of the Republic of Artsakh. That was our goal. The proposal was adopted by a majority vote of the Lombardy Regional Council'', he wrote, adding that this move can create conditions for real and comprehensive peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

