Pashinyan emphasizes Russia as the most active mediator country

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. In an interview with The Jerusalem Post, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan referred to the question which country is best suited for the role of a mediator and which country should be involved for de-escalating the situation.

PM Pashinyan emphasized that the OSCE Minsk Group remains the only international format for NK conflict settlement.

‘’But it should be also recorded that practically Russia is now the country that makes most active mediation efforts. And this can be understood, because Russia is directly present in the region, Russia is a country of our region’’, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan as saying.