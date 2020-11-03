Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 November

Explosions heard in Artsakh’s Stepanakert, air raid siren activated – DEVELOPING

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Explosions have been heard in Stepanakert. The correspondent of ARMENPRESS informs that the air raid siren is activated. By now, two explosions were heard.

20:56 – Air raid siren deactivated, but afterwards, another explosion was heard.

21:03 – The correspondent of ARMENPRESS informs that one of the rockets landed near a kindergarten, burning a car.

21:27 – The Defense Army of Artsakh informs that not only Stepanakert has been targeted, but also Shushi. According to preliminary data, there is one injured in Stepanakert. The damage is being evaluated.





