WarGonzo's Pegov shares impressions from meeting with Artsakh’s President

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Russian military reporter, author of WarGonzo Semen Pegov posted a photo in his Telegram Channel from his meeting with President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan.

‘’Arayik Harutyunyan right now, alive and healthy, full of energy and strength. We discussed the battles at Martuni an Karintak, friendship between Russia and Artsakh, as well as about why he so often goes to the front line, risking his life’’, Pegov wrote.

The Russian reporter said that he did not record their conversation, but President Harutyunyan allowed him to share some details, which will be soon published.