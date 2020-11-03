A new group of about 230 Syrian militants sent to Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. A new group of about 230 Syrian militants have been sent to Azerbaijan to participate in the ongoing war against Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights informed, citing its own sources.

At the same time it’s mentioned the 22 militants have escaped from fierce clashes and returned to Syria.

The Observatory informs that 240 militants have been killed during this period, the bodies of 183 have been transported to Syria, the rest are left in Azerbaijan. In addition, the Armenian forces have taken captive 3 Syrian militants.

Turkey makes efforts to send more militants to Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, but most of them refuse to go, citing religious differences with Azerbaijan and huge manpower losses.