Armenian FM expresses full solidarity to people of Austria

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has expressed his full solidarity to the people of Austria over the recent terror attack in Vienna.

“Barbarity and terrorism smearing around. Now in Vienna. Very angry about this heinous attack. In full solidarity with Austria’n friends. Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh are fighting those terrorists sponsored by Turkey and their client Azerbaijan”, the FM said on Twitter.

In Vienna on Monday night, shooting occurred in six locations, including a site near a synagogue. Three people were killed, 15 were wounded, including one police officer. One of the shooters was shot and killed by police. As the police reported, the shooting was initiated by several well-armed men, reports TASS. Austria’s Federal Minister of the Interior Karl Nehammer and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz viewed the attack as a terrorist act. Residents were recommended to avoid public places. A large-scale special operation on search and apprehension of perpetrators is underway in the city.

