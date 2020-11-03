OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship the universally recognized format for NK conflict settlement – Lavrov

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov considers possible the work with the Nagorno Karabakh conflicting sides aimed at the settlement, but states that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship is the only internationally recognized format for the settlement of the NK conflict.

“The three Co-Chair countries are the format having a common mediation recognition aimed at overcoming the conflict. On that occasion the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers have affirmed the inalterability of the negotiation format in the joint statement adopted in Moscow on October 10”, the Russian FM told Kommersant, asked how Moscow reacts to the idea of creating a new negotiation format on NK which will involve Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkey.

Lavrov stated that Russia, in any case, supports the idea that it’s possible to work with all partners, including the neighbors of the conflicting sides which have an opportunity to influence and create conditions for achieving solution through political-diplomatic means based on fundamental principles of the settlement, which the Co-Chairs push forward during contacts with Baku and Yerevan.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan