Azeri military resume bombing Artsakh's residential areas

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Alongside attacking the military positions of Artsakh, the Azeri forces continued bombarding peaceful settlements of Artsakh, the State Service of Emergency Situations said.

Throughout November 3 the Azeri air force bombed Martuni, the town of Shushi was bombarded, and the Shahumyan region’s residential areas were hit by an Azeri PC30 missile. According to preliminary information the civilians were unharmed.

