Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-11-20

YEREVAN, 3 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 3 November, USD exchange rate down by 0.10 drams to 493.66 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.55 drams to 577.34 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 6.20 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.82 drams to 641.31 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 121.72 drams to 29995.62 drams. Silver price up by 5.48 drams to 380.52 drams. Platinum price up by 44.87 drams to 13570.16 drams.