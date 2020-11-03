Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 November

Azerbaijani military death toll reaches 7095

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military death toll has reached 7095, the Armenian official Unified Infocenter reported.

The Azerbaijani armed forces also lost a total of 251 UAVs, 16 helicopters, 25 warplanes, 685 armored equipment and 6 TOS launchers.

