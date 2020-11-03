Azerbaijani military death toll reaches 7095

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military death toll has reached 7095, the Armenian official Unified Infocenter reported.

The Azerbaijani armed forces also lost a total of 251 UAVs, 16 helicopters, 25 warplanes, 685 armored equipment and 6 TOS launchers.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan