Azeri raid attempts thwarted in direction of Karvajar, Artsakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. At 13:40 the Azerbaijani military launched a 30-man raid attempt in the direction of Karvajar, but the attack was thwarted by precision mortar strikes of the Artsakh army, Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said. The Azeri forces suffered losses.

Shortly afterwards, at 14:30, the Azeri forces amassed in the same direction. The movement was detected by Artsakh military units and precision strikes neutralized another 4 troops.

The Defense Army of Artsakh said it maintains control over the tactical situation in all directions of the frontline.

