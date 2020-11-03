Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 November

Defense Army releases video showing remnants of eliminated Azeri armored formation

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh released a video on the elimination of an Azeri armored convoy formation and special forces who were attacking the Shekher-Karmir Shuka – Taghavard lines.

The Defense Army said it released the video as “an additional affirmation of our previously issued statement”, since the Azeri side was refuting it.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





