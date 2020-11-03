Armenian President receives Deputy Mayor of Paris

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received today Deputy Mayor of Paris Anouch Toranian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The meeting sides mainly discussed the ongoing Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Artsakh, the current situation caused by it and the support to the Artsakh-Armenians who are under the target of hostilities.

The sides expressed concern over the non-observance of the ceasefire by Azerbaijan, its targeting of civilian infrastructure and civilians in Artsakh which result in casualties and injuries.

The Armenian President and the Paris Deputy Mayor also discussed the activities carried out by the Diaspora, in particular the Armenian structures in France, as well as the deepening of partnership between administrative-territorial bodies of Armenia and France.

