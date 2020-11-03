Another plane delivering humanitarian aid from Russia arrives in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Another humanitarian flight en route Vnukovo-Yerevan has been operated by the Atlantis European Airways on November 3 on the sidelines of the humanitarian aid organized by the Union of Armenians of Russia.

Armenia’s Civil Aviation Committee reports that the flight transported essentials, medicine, food, warm clothes and medical items to Armenia.

“As we have stated earlier, from the first day the Armenian airlines have already carried out several dozens of non-profit humanitarian cargo transportation on non-commercial basis, and some of them carried out that at their own expense”, the Committee said in a statement.

