Austria declares three-day mourning over Vienna shooting

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Austrian government declared a three-day mourning following the terror attack in the capital Vienna on November 2, Wiener Zeitung newspaper reports.

Flags on federal buildings are set at half-mast and the governors have been asked to do the same in their respective regions and communities.

In Vienna on Monday night, shooting occurred in six locations, including a site near a synagogue. Three people were killed, 15 were wounded, including one police officer. One of the shooters was shot and killed by police. As the police reported, the shooting was initiated by several well-armed men, reports TASS.

Austria’s Federal Minister of the Interior Karl Nehammer and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz viewed the attack as a terrorist act. Residents were recommended to avoid public places. A large-scale special operation on search and apprehension of perpetrators is underway in the city.

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan