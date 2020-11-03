Growth in competitiveness and productivity to be main goal of Armenia’s economic policy for 2021

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Growth in competitiveness and productivity is going to be the main goal of Armenia’s economic policy for the next year, Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan said during the parliamentary standing committees’ debate of the 2021 state budget draft.

“The goal of the ministry’s policy for 2021 is going to be the growth in competitiveness and productivity. And this is the key of the economic policy of the government’s program”, the minister said.

He stated that it is also expected to develop entrepreneurship, improve business and investment climate, increase tourism, industry and agriculture.

The minister said the government will play a special attention to the activities over foreign investments.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan