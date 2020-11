Azerbaijan suffers “serious losses” as fighting continues in eastern Artsakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Fighting continues in the eastern part of Artsakh as Azeri forces continue attacking.

Armenian Defense Ministry official Lt. Colonel Artsrun Hovhannisyan said the Azerbaijani forces are suffering “serious losses.”

The Defense Army of Artsakh earlier reported that its troops carried out successful countermeasures against Azeri attacks overnight November 2-3 in the eastern, south-eastern and southern directions.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan