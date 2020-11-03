Armenia denies “absurd” allegations on firing rockets at Azeri town

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies the Azerbaijani allegations that the Armenian Armed Forces have fired rockets from a Smerch launcher on the town of Fizuli and nearby villages. Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said the Azeri accusations are “absurd” fake news.

“The Azerbaijani side’s statement alleging that the Armenian Armed Forces have fired a Smerch multiple rocket launcher at the town of Fizuli and nearby villages is absurd,” Stepanyan said.

She said that no kind of fire was opened from the territory of Armenia.

