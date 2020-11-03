Palermo City Council unanimously recognizes Artsakh independence

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The City Council of Palermo, Italy, has unanimously recognized the independence of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), the Artsakh Unified Info Center reports.

The City Council also condemned the Azerbaijani aggression against the peaceful civilians of Artsakh and the multiple targeting cases of public facilities.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan