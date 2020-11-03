‘We are with you, Vienna: Artsakh is the anti-terrorist frontline of global hybrid war’ – Armenia PM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan considers Artsakh the anti-terrorist frontline of the global hybrid war.

“It’s obvious to me that a global hybrid war has started, and the more the world continues not to notice it, the more it will become noticeable. That war is equally directed against Christians, Muslims and Jews. Nagorno Karabakh, by the way, is the anti-terrorist frontline of that war, and without exaggeration, the fate of the civilization is being determined here. Civilization must win! We are with you, Vienna”, the PM said on social media.

In Vienna on Monday night, shooting occurred in six locations, including a site near a synagogue. Three people were killed, 15 were wounded, including one police officer. One of the shooters was shot and killed by police. As the police reported, the shooting was initiated by several well-armed men, reports TASS.

Austria’s Federal Minister of the Interior Karl Nehammer and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz viewed the attack as a terrorist act. Residents were recommended to avoid public places. A large-scale special operation on search and apprehension of perpetrators is underway in the city.

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan