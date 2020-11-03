Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 November

Azerbaijan fires incendiary cluster munitions at residential areas of Artsakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh authorities have found the remnants of an internationally prohibited incendiary cluster munition that was fired by the Azeri military at the peaceful population.

The State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh said the incendiary cluster munition is a 40cm long projectile and the Azerbaijani military violated the Geneva convention and other international conventions by firing it at residential areas. The munition is intended for mass destruction and setting ablaze territories.

