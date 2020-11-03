Pashinyan advises Israel to “send proposed humanitarian aid to mercenaries and terrorists”

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has advised Israel to send the humanitarian aid offered to Armenia to the mercenaries and terrorists as a logical continuation of its activities, The Jerusalem Post reports, which published an article following the talk to PM Pashinyan.

The Jerusalem Post says when Armenia recalled its Ambassador from Israel, President Reuven Rivlin recalled his Armenian counterpart [President Armen Sarkissian] and offered humanitarian aid.

Asked whether Armenia would be interested in Israeli humanitarian aid, Pashinyan replied bitterly: “Humanitarian aid by a country that is selling weapons to mercenaries, which they are using to strike a civilian peaceful population? I propose that Israel send that aid to the mercenaries and to the terrorists as the logical continuation of its activities.”

Armenia has clearly expressed its position over the arms sale by Israel to Azerbaijan. Providing latest weapons by Israel to Azerbaijan is unacceptable for Armenia. Armenia has repeatedly told its Israeli colleagues about this and the painful fact is that since September 27 Azerbaijan is conducting a large-scale aggression against Armenia and Artsakh with the support of Turkey. The Israeli side continues supplying weapons to Azerbaijan which are being used against Artsakh.

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan