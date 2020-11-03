‘Our prayers are with people of Austria’ – Armenia’s PM offers condolences over Vienna terror attack

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan offered condolences to the people of Austria over the terror act that occurred in Vienna on November 2.

“Our prayers are with the people of Austria. Nagorno Karabakh has been fighting against the Azerbaijani-Turkish terrorist tandem for over a month now. I share the grief of the people of Austria, wish patience to the families of the victims, and a speedy recovery to those wounded”, the PM said on Twitter.

In Vienna on Monday night, shooting occurred in six locations, including a site near a synagogue. Three people were killed, 15 were wounded, including one police officer. One of the shooters was shot and killed by police. As the police reported, the shooting was initiated by several well-armed men, reports TASS.

Austria’s Federal Minister of the Interior Karl Nehammer and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz viewed the attack as a terrorist act. Residents were recommended to avoid public places. A large-scale special operation on search and apprehension of perpetrators is underway in the city.

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan