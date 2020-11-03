Armenians in Austria advised to avoid non-essential movements after Vienna terror attack

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of Armenia in Vienna has asked Armenians in Austria to avoid non-essential movements in the country after the November 2 terror attack.

“Dear countrymen, given the situation and the counterterrorism operations in Vienna, we are asking you to be extra vigilant and avoid non-essential movements and follow the local authorities’ instructions,” the embassy said.

The embassy can be reached at 00 43 (0) 1 522 74 79 105 for further information.

Police in Austria have launched a manhunt after gunmen opened fire at multiple locations across central Vienna, killing at least four people and wounding several more in what Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described as a “repulsive terror attack”. One of the gunmen was shot dead by police.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told residents of Vienna to stay at home as law enforcement agencies launched a major counterterrorism operation.

