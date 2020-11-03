Azerbaijani military drops cluster bombs on town of Shushi

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Destructions have occurred across the town of Shushi in Artsakh from the overnight Azeri bombardments, mayor Artsvik Sargsyan told ARMENPRESS.

“They hit Shushi several times, it was an aircraft that was dropping cluster bombs. The bombs fell in different parts of the town, and the remnants fell in the Karin Tak village. Thank God we don’t have victims among the residents, but destructions happened in various parts of the town. They were bombing the town yesterday too, and now they are continuing,” Sargsyan said.

He said the town officials are now assessing the damages to start repair works.

The mayor said the residents of the town are hiding in bomb shelters.

Reporting by Van Novikov; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan