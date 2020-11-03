Artsakh repels Azeri advance attempt from south

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Defense Army troops engaged in defensive battles overnight November 2-3 in the eastern, south-eastern and southern directions of the frontline as Azerbaijani forces continued attacking. The Defense Army said it destroyed Azeri automobile equipment, personnel and 1 tank with precision strikes.

“In a small section of the frontline in the eastern direction, the Defense Army forces pulled back for tactical reasons and positioned themselves at more favorable lines for further combat actions. In the morning, the Defense Army delivered precision fire strikes upon adversary equipment and personnel who were trying to advance in the southern direction, inflicting losses and forcing them back to their starting positions. The army units also suppressed enemy attacks in the northern direction. At this moment the enemy continues attempts to shift the tactical advantage to its side.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan