Azerbaijan fires Smerch MLRS at towns of Martuni and Shushi in Artsakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The towns of Martuni and Shushi were again bombarded by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the early morning of November 3, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh said.

The Azerbaijani military used Smerch multiple rocket launchers in the attack. Residents were unharmed.

“The situation is relatively calm in the other settlements,” the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 





