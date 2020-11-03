LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-11-20

LONDON, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 November:

The price of aluminum up by 1.56% to $1823.50, copper price down by 0.03% to $6706.00, lead price down by 0.52% to $1804.00, nickel price down by 0.95% to $15289.00, tin price down by 0.34% to $17640.00, zinc price up by 0.81% to $2536.50, molybdenum price down by 0.23% to $19180.00, cobalt price stood at $32835.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.