Vienna residents asked to shelter in place amid major counterterrorism operation

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz told residents of Vienna to stay at home as law enforcement agencies launched a manhunt for at least one of the fugitive perpetrators of the deadly shooting in Vienna.

Sebastian Kurz called it a "repulsive terror attack" and said one gunman was also killed. Gunmen armed with rifles have opened fire in different locations in central Vienna, namely near the main synagogue, killing two people and wounding several more, police say. According to the BBC 14 people remain in hospital, six in a serious condition.

Kurz, addressing the nation, said they authorized the military to take over the protection of Vienna in order to allow the police to focus entirely on the fight against terror. The chancellor said Austria will “fight these attacks by all means.”

A police officer is among the injured.

"We are experiencing difficult hours in our republic,” Kurz said.

"Our police will act decisively against the perpetrators of this hideous terrorist attack. We will never allow ourselves to be intimidated by terrorism," he said.

