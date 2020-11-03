Unknown person opens fire in a synagogue in Vienna, blows himself up – 7 victims, DEVELOPING

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. An unknown person opened fire in a synagogue in Austria, Vienna, after which blew himself up, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti, local media informs.

8 people are reported dead.

Terrorism is not yet confirmed, but the Minister of Interior of Austria did not rule that out.

Ria Novosti informs that the attacker was not alone. One of them has been killed.

The Ministry of Interior of Austria confirmed the incident in Vienna was a terrorist act.

According to media reports, in addition to the synagogue attack, the terrorists have taken hostage a number of people in a Japanese restaurant in another side of the city.

One of the police officers was shoot dead by the terrorists.