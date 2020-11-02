Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 November

Artsakh crushes all Azerbaijani attacking attempts, clashes continue

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh thwarted all the attacking attempts of the Azerbaijani side, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference.

‘’At this moment the clashes still continue. In general, all the attack attempts of Azerbaijan in 3-4 directions have been thwarted. The adversary was able to occupy 1-2 positions in Martuni direction, south of Martuni, in the direction of Chartar’’, Hovhannisyan said, adding that aviation was actively sued by Azerbaijan and a number of settlements were bombed.

Artsrin Hovhannisyan added that the situation is under control and all the movements and re-orderings of the Azerbaijani side are detected and are targeted mainly by artillery fire.





