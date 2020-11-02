Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 November

Turkish-Azerbaijani forces use special rockets to set fire in Artsakh's forests

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. In addition to targeting civilian settlements of Artsakh, the Azerbaijani-Turkish forces use rockets aimed at setting fire in the forests of Artsakh, ARMENPRESS reports the State Service of the Emergency Situations of Artsakh informed.

''The State Service of the Emergency Situations of Artsakh take measures to extinguish fire in available places, but the disaster remains imminent. By this, the adversary is trying to supplement the humanitarian disaster with ecological disaster, inflicting significant damage to the fauna and flora of Artsakh'', reads the statement.





