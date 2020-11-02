Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 November

Azerbaijan bombs military positions of Republic of Armenia and civilian settlement, killing civilian

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Today, at around 6:10 pm, the Azerbaijani side opened artillery fire in the direction of the positions of the Armed Forces of Armenia and the settlement of Davit Bek, as a result of which one civilian was killed and two others were wounded, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of MoD Armenia Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.





