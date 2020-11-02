Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 November

France to ban Turkish ultra-nationalist ''Grey Wolves'' group

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. France will ban the Turkish ultra-nationalist ''Grey Wolves'' group, ARMENPRESS reports, citing the AFP Twitter micro blog, Minister of Interior of France Gérald Darmanin said.

On November 1, Turkish ultra-nationalist ''Grey Wolves'' vandalized the Armenian Genocide monument in Lion. They wrote the first letters of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (RTE) on the walls of the monument. Later, the same writing appeared on the walls of the building of the Consulate General of Armenia in Lion



